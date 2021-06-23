NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.55. NCR posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in NCR by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NCR by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. 1,260,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,905. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.02. NCR has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

