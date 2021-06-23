nDivision (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Trading Down 1.4%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 55,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 50,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89.

About nDivision (OTCMKTS:NDVN)

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

