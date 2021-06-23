Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003013 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and approximately $496,291.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00038412 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017079 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005843 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,979,367 coins and its circulating supply is 17,593,437 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.