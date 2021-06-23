Needham & Company LLC Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $61.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Nutanix stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,535,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Nutanix by 19.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,677,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

