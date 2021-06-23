Neo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $507.96 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Neo has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $507.96 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $33.07 or 0.00098117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046933 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020473 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

