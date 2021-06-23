Nerve Finance (NRV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $137,815.00

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $28.16 million and approximately $137,815.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.00598516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077644 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

