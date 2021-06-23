Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $320.03 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $320.03 million and approximately $16.08 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,597,586,486 coins and its circulating supply is 26,786,527,666 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

