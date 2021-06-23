Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 140,731 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.37% of Qorvo worth $282,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Qorvo by 821.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $178.67 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

