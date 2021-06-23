Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 279,897 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.42% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $229,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,386,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

