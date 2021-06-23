Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 5.31% of CMC Materials worth $273,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials stock opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.07.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.