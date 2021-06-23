Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.45% of The Toro worth $269,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.78. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,775 shares of company stock worth $1,518,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.