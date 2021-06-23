Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 29,685 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.48% of Quaker Chemical worth $238,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KWR opened at $235.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.47 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

