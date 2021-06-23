Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 546,798 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,798 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.92% of Expedia Group worth $227,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE opened at $168.14 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

