Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 669,911 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,911 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Glacier Bancorp worth $213,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

