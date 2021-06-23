Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,377,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 615,455 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Western Midstream Partners worth $230,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

