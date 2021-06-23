Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 4.93% of Allegiant Travel worth $195,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.64.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $199.65 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $99.27 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

