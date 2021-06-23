Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,145 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Walmart worth $253,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Shares of WMT opened at $136.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.07. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.02 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

