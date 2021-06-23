Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $203.34 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,240 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Lithia Motors worth $203,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $109,219,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after buying an additional 178,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 187,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,804,000 after purchasing an additional 109,072 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAD opened at $321.20 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

