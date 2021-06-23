Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $221.47 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200,827 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Aptiv worth $221,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Aptiv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

