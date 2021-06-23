Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $237.73 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.32% of Crown Castle International worth $237,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

CCI stock opened at $196.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.91. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

