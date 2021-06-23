Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $243.14 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.15% of MSA Safety worth $243,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $161.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.54.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

