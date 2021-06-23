Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $289.59 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,617,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555,263 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Cisco Systems worth $289,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.68.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

