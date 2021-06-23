Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.11% of RLI worth $205,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

