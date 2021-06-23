Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.64% of MSCI worth $220,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.86.

NYSE MSCI opened at $522.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.04. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.50 and a 1 year high of $524.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.