Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 2,380,532 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,301,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380,532 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Boston Scientific worth $243,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $377,699.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

