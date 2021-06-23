Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 27,816 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.70% of FirstService worth $240,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FirstService by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 251,525 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in FirstService by 227.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of FSV opened at $174.30 on Wednesday. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.