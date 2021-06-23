Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 312,013 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 6.96% of Bank of Hawaii worth $250,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

