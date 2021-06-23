Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 601,790 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.40% of Community Bank System worth $222,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at $223,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

