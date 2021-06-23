Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.07% of Littelfuse worth $263,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse stock opened at $243.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.70. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,312,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,303 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

