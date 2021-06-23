Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 106,674 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,674 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.21% of MarketAxess worth $227,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $460.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.