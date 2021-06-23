Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 32,625 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,625 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 6.58% of WD-40 worth $274,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $253.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.04. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

