Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 76,946 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 76,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Oracle worth $276,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

