Neumann Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,448.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,340.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.