Neutrino USD (USDN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26.55 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $380.27 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00110820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00171195 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,399.68 or 0.99707619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 379,495,563 coins and its circulating supply is 379,494,990 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.