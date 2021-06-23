New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 700 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of PS Business Parks worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,145 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,319,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSB. KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE PSB opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.65. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $242,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

