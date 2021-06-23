New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Astec Industries worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASTE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.62.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

