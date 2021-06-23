New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Herc worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRI. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Herc by 45.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,048,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

NYSE HRI opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.