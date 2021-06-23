New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Itron worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Itron by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,324 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Itron by 64.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 39.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,798,000 after purchasing an additional 234,533 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

