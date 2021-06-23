New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Ping Identity worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749,985 shares of company stock worth $278,199,646 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.