New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,180 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,898.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

