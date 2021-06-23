New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 9,000 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

