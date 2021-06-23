New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of ABM Industries worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 38,592 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

