New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.