New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $307.46 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.54.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

