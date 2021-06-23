New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Strategic Education worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

STRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

