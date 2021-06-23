New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

