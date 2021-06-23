New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Silgan worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Silgan by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 465,117 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after buying an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,629,000 after buying an additional 201,558 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.59. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

