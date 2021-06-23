New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.11 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KE were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,907,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of KE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 330.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

