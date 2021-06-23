New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.15 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

Shares of KNSL opened at $159.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.85 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

