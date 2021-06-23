New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.32 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Alkermes worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKS stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $430,441.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,529 shares of company stock worth $12,456,457. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

